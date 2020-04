Sam Smith's upcoming album "explores their queerness" in a "really deep" way.

The "How Do You Sleep?" singer has delayed the release of their album due to the coronavirus pandemic and has decided to change the name of the LP but they have opened up about how the new tracks are "really deep".

They told ABC Radio: "It's really deep into exploring my gender, exploring my queerness. I changed my pronouns and I was feeling so happy to be myself. I was going out in Los Angeles a lot and I was dancing and I was drinking loads, having a wonderful time with all my friends. I went into the studio and the guys who were writing with me said: 'What do you want to say?'"

Meanwhile, Sam previously shared their decision to remove the word "die" from the title of their upcoming LP because they felt "really uncomfortable" releasing a record named "To Die For" during a global health pandemic.

The Grammy-winner explained: "My new album had the word die in the title and I felt really uncomfortable with what is happening [coronavirus] and its important for me to be sensitive to my fans. This has been a really sad time I'm going to change the album name and cover."