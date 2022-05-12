Sean 'Diddy' Combs announces new record label

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has announced the launch of Love Records. The 52-year-old rapper – who changed his middle name to Love last year – will release his first solo album since 2006's “Press Play” on his new label, which he has been working on in partnership with Motown Records.

Love Records is “dedicated to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers and songwriters," and the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker will continue in his supervisory role at Bad Boy Entertainment while developing his new brand. Diddy said: “Music has always been my first love. Love Records is the next chapter, is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life. “For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Motown Records CEO and chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam added: “This is a major moment for Motown, as Diddy is one of this century’s most important voices in music and culture; to be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental.” Diddy – who has also been known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy in the past – is said to be serving as executive producer, curator and A R on his upcoming album. His last musical project was his 2015 mixtape “MMM (Money Making Mitch)”, which featured the likes of Future, French Montana, Big Sean and Lil Kim, but last July, he told fans new music was finally on the way.

He simply tweeted: “I’m making a classic." He later shared the post to Instagram, and added the caption: "On god!" The “No Way Out” hitmaker's post attracted positive emoji responses from Keyshia Cole and Swae Lee, while excited Ray J wrote: “#TheLoveEra LOVE LOVE LOVE (sic)"