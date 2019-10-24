Selena Gomez's single is 'obviously' about Justin Bieber









Selena Gomez. Picture: Bang Showbiz Selena Gomez's new single is "obviously" about Justin Bieber, according to an insider. The 27-year-old singer's "Lose You to Love Me" dwells on Selena's relationship heartbreak, and although the lyrics don't mention Justin by name, an insider has insisted the song relates to the "Love Yourself" hitmaker rather than The Weeknd, who Selena has also dated. The source told Us Weekly: "Although the song 'Lose You to Love Me' was co-written and a collaboration, Selena was very involved in writing and creating it, and the song is obviously about Justin. "Her fling with The Weeknd did not inspire the song - their relationship was much more short-lived and not deep enough to inspire it."

Justin, 25, played a significant role in the single, according to a second source, who added that there's also a larger message at play.

The insider explained: "The song was inspired by Selena's break-up from Justin, but it would be incorrect to say it's totally about Justin.

"It's actually about finally being able to love yourself and moving on from a toxic relationship."

Selena - who dated Justin off and on over a number of years - appears to have taken aim at her ex-boyfriend on the new track, in which she apparently makes reference to Justin's whirlwind romance with Hailey Baldwin.

The brunette beauty sings: "I gave my all and they all know it / You turned me down, and now it's showing / In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it."

Selena and Justin last dated in March 2018, and he got engaged to Hailey a matter of months after their split.