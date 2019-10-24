Selena Gomez's new single is "obviously" about Justin Bieber, according to an insider.
The 27-year-old singer's "Lose You to Love Me" dwells on Selena's relationship heartbreak, and although the lyrics don't mention Justin by name, an insider has insisted the song relates to the "Love Yourself" hitmaker rather than The Weeknd, who Selena has also dated.
The source told Us Weekly: "Although the song 'Lose You to Love Me' was co-written and a collaboration, Selena was very involved in writing and creating it, and the song is obviously about Justin.
"Her fling with The Weeknd did not inspire the song - their relationship was much more short-lived and not deep enough to inspire it."