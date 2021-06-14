Spice Girls releasing new song to celebrate 'Wannabe' anniversary

The Spice Girls - Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner - are releasing their first new song since 2007 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut single “Wannabe”. The girl group are marking the special date by bringing out the “Wannabe25” EP - which will be available to buy and stream from July 9 - which includes the original version of the number one hit that launched Girl Power in July 1996, a remix by Junior Vasquez, a previously unheard demo of “Wannabe” and ballad “Feed Your Love” which features all five original members on vocals and was recorded when they were younger.

The previously unreleased song - which was shelved back in the 90s - was written by the Spice Girls and “Wannabe” co-writers Richard 'Biff' Stannard and Matt Rowe. Vasquez's remix was originally released as a bonus track on the “2 Become 1” single which was a number one record in the UK in 1996 and a hit all over the world for the band - Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner. “Wannabe” is the seventh best-selling debut single of all time, with over 1.3 million CD singles and download sales, as well as being the longest-reigning number one by a girl group.

To celebrate the anniversary, the group have also launched the #IAmASpicGirl campaign. Through the campaign, the band are inviting all fans to take a trip down memory lane and share their stories to be featured on the Spice Girls website and socials as part of the celebration. Fans can send in their videos and messages via socials using the #IAMASPICEGIRL or send to [email protected]

The group said: "The Spice Girls belong to everyone and that's why we want to mark 25 years of 'Wannabe' by celebrating our incredible fans." After their iconic 1996 debut single "Wannabe" topped the charts in 37 countries, the Spice Girls' debut album "Spice" went on to sell more than 31 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album of all time by a female group.