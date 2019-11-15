Taylor Swift claims Scooter Braun has banned her from performing her old songs unless she stops her public criticism of him and drops her plans to re-record her back catalogue.
The "Me!" hitmaker previously expressed her unhappiness when Scooter Braun bought her old label Big Machine in a deal which meant he owned the rights to her old master recordings, and voiced her intention to re-record her back catalogue next year.
And now she's claimed the music mogul and her former record label boss Scott Borchetta have blocked her from performing her old songs, meaning her upcoming performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs) - where she was planning to do a medley of her hits throughout the years - and a Netflix documentary are in doubt unless she agrees to "be a good little girl and shut up".
In a Twitter post captioned "Don't know what else to do", Taylor shared a series of notes which read: "It's been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year's ceremony.
"I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year.