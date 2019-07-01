Taylor Swift performs at Wango Tango, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Taylor Swift insists she had no knowledge of the sale of her master records. The 'ME!' hitmaker took to Tumblr on Sunday, June 30, to express her disappointment at finding out Scooter Braun - who she claims has bullied her for years - now owns her songs after his acquisition of Big Machine Records.

In her lengthy post, Taylor claims she did not know about the new owner until the news was publicly released and that she wasn't given the opportunity to purchase her own songs.

However, in a statement, Scott Borchetta, who owned Big Machine Records, claimed that was not the case and that he had sent a message to Taylor to let her know and her father Scott Swift was fully aware of what had happened.

He shared: "Out of courtesy, I personally texted Taylor at 9:06pm, Saturday, June 29 to inform her prior to the story breaking on the morning of Sunday, June 30 so she could hear it directly from me.

"I guess it might somehow be possible that her dad Scott, 13 Management lawyer Jay Schaudies (who represented Scott Swift on the shareholder calls) or 13 Management executive and Big Machine LLC shareholder Frank Bell (who was on the shareholder calls) didn't say anything to Taylor over the prior 5 days. I guess it's possible that she might not have seen my text. But, I truly doubt that she 'woke up to the news when everyone else did.'"

But now, Taylor's representatives have denied this is the case.

Her representative said in a statement: "Scott Swift is not on the board of directors and has never been. On June 25, there was a shareholder phone call that Scott Swift did not participate in due to a very strict NDA that bound all shareholders and prohibited any discussion at all without risk of severe penalty. Her dad did not join that call because he did not want to be required to withhold any information from his own daughter."

