Taylor Swift releases live tracks

Taylor Swift has released live versions of tracks from her "Lover" album following the broadcast of her "City of Lover" concert special.

The 30-year-old singer was forced to cancel her "Lover Fest Tour" due to the coronavirus pandemic, but to make up for fans' disappointment, ABC aired the "City of Lover" concert special on Sunday and shortly afterwards, the "Me!" hitmaker's songs from the show were made available to stream.

The concert was filmed in September 2019 at L'Olympia Theater in Paris, France, and featured Taylor singing tracks from "Lover" to fans from 37 countries.

Highlights from the show - which will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ on Monday - included "The Archer", which Taylor told her audience "encapsulates the complexity of falling in love", and an acoustic, stripped-back version of "The Man".

While many of the songs were performed simply on guitar or piano, Taylor pulled out all the stops for a full-band production of "You Need to Calm Down".