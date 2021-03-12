Taylor Swift shares Grammy Awards performance teaser

Details of Taylor Swift's Grammy Awards performance are "highly confidential" but she has confirmed she will be joined on stage by Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff. The “Cardigan” hitmaker will be among the performers at this Sunday's ceremony, and though most aspects of her slot are "highly confidential", she did reveal her 'folklore' and 'evermore' collaborators will be by her side. Speaking to CBS News, she teased: "One thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance that's not highly confidential "is that my Grammy performance includes my collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff. "Which is really exciting. This has been adventure that the three of us has been going on since the beginning of quarantine and lockdown." 🎤 | Taylor Swift reveals that her #GRAMMYS performance will feature her collaborators Jack Antonoff & Aaron Dessner! pic.twitter.com/N8ePdPdRtW — Taylor Swift News | TSwiftinAsia (@TSwiftinAsia) March 11, 2021 Taylor's tease came shortly after it was revealed Harry Styles will be opening this year's show.

Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive VP of specials, music and live events, told Variety: "You don’t want to miss the top of the show.

“It’s going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you’ve not seen it before. We’ve got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we’ll just keep coming at you."

And the executive insisted the evening will be more than just a "remote Zoom telecast", with the cameras moving from live performance spaces inside the LA Convention Center to open-air tents outdoors in the LA Live plaza, as well as some pre-taped slots.

He said: “We wanted to do it right for the artists. It’s been a tough year. This is a moment in time for these artists to get out on stage and connect with fans who have been starving for these kinds of moments.

"We have a wonderful group of diverse musical talent -- some of the best live performers on the planet.

“For the viewer at home, this isn’t going to be a remote Zoom telecast. You’re going to be as entertained as if you were watching it at the Staples with 14 000 other fans."

Other performers at this year's Grammy Awards - which will be hosted by Trevor Noah - include BTS, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Miranda Lambert and Megan Thee Stallion.