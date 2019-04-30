Brendon Urie and Taylor Swift. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Taylor Swift thinks her new single 'ME!' will be therapeutic when she performs it live and hears her fans singing the words back at her.



The 29-year-old singer unveiled her latest track 'ME!' on Friday and she thinks the Brendon Urie collaboration "will be helpful" when she hears her fans singing the words back at her.





Speaking to the 'Zach Sang Show', she explained: "In the moments when I'm feeling really, really low, I think it will be helpful when I get to go on stage and play this song and see other people singing it back to me, so it's not just a song that's for, 'Oh, put this song when you feel good about yourself.'





"Put this song when you don't feel good about yourself, and maybe that will help you get back to a point.





"That's how I look at it because I definitely don't feel good all the time, and I don't think anybody does."









Taylor worked with New Zealand songwriter and producer Joel Little in the studio as they started to piece the track together, before bringing in Panic! At The Disco's Brendon to transform it into a duet.





She added that she wanted the 'High Hopes' hitmaker on board because he is "so enthusiastic about music that he would bring the level of energy up".





Meanwhile, it appears she quickly realised 'ME!' should be the first single from her upcoming seventh album despite such a decision always proving difficult.





She added: "As soon as I wrote the chorus, I pretty much knew that this was really special.





"It's always really difficult to pick a first single for my albums because I try to make an album that's so vast in it's a scope that it's hard to pick which is going to be representative.



