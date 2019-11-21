Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert in New York. Swift, for a second time, didn’t receive an album of the year nomination for the 2020 Grammy Awards. Picture: AP

Taylor Swift is set to receive the first-ever Billboard Woman of the Decade Award at the 2019 Women in Music Event. The 29-year-old singer/songwriter will be honoured her various successes in the music business, including having five number one albums - "Speak Now" (2010), "Red" (2012), "1989" (2014), "Reputation" (2017) and "Lover" (2019) - on the Billboard 200 this decade, achieving five number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, going on three worldwide stadium tours and receiving two Billboard Woman of the Year Awards.

Taylor will be presented with the gong at the 2019 Women in Music Event on December 12 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles after Billboard deemed her as "one of the most accomplished musical artists of all time over the course of the 2010s".

The "You Need To Calm Down" hitmaker will be honoured at the 14th annual event alongside Alanis Morissette who will receive the 2019 Icon Award for her continuing contribution to the music industry over a career spanning decades with 21 million albums sold.

The news comes a week after the "Lover" hitmaker accused Big Machine Label Group - which is run by Scott Borchetta and was acquired by Scooter Braun's company in July - blocked her from performing her old tracks, which they now own, at the American Music Awards, however, on Monday it was revealed she will be allowed to perform those songs at the televised ceremony on Sunday night.