Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

New York - Taylor Swift’s new music video features a number of famous faces, including Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, RuPaul and the cast of “Queer Eye.” The clip for her song “You Need to Calm Down,” in which Swift calls out homophobes and her own haters, was released Monday.

Taking to social media to mark its release, the 29-year-old shared her excitement fans. "Okay, so the YNTCD video is officially out! First things first, I want to say that my co-stars in this video are amazing. Please celebrate this video by supporting their work, following them, and going to see them perform. I’m so grateful to everyone who lent their time to this video and so excited, I actually need to calm down," she wrote on Instagram.

Ryan Reynolds, Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Adam Rippon also make appearances in the colorful video.

The clip closes with Swift and Katy Perry — dressed as french fries and a hamburger — hugging. The two mended their friendship last year after publicly feuding.

The video finishes with the words: "Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally."

Earlier this month Swift announced that she supported the Equality Act.

Watch the video below



