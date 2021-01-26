The Billboard Music Awards 2021 will take place in May

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 will go ahead on May 23, 2021, it has been confirmed. The annual music ceremony has been given an official date after last year's ceremony was postponed from April to October amid the Covid-19 pandemic. As per Billboard, details such as the nominations, performers and host are yet to be revealed. The 2020 event took place at Los Angeles' Hollywood's Dolby Theatre with no audience to adhere to coronavirus rules. Kelly Clarkson hosted for a third year in a row.

Post Malone was the big winner on the night, taking home nine prizes, including the main Top Artist prize as well as Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist.

He beat off competition from Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers and Khalid to be named Top Artist, and he was "floored" by the recognition.

Kelly pushed the accolade in his direction - because she wasn't allowed to hand it to him due to the social distancing guidelines - and he responded: "I'm honestly blown away, just by the love that everybody has shown to me, and honestly, I appreciate it more than I could ever express and it's kind of a big deal for me, you know, and everybody involved because we work ... we work our a**** off."

Elsewhere, Pink won the prize for Top Touring Artist, and she took to Twitter afterwards to dedicate the accolade to her touring crew, and admitted she misses live music.

She tweeted: "HUGE thanks to @BBMAs for the touring award but most of my gratitude goes to MY TOURING CREW/FAMILY and TO ALL OF THE AMAZING PEOPLE THAT CAME TO SEE OUR SHOWS. It is your energy that makes it all happen. I MISS LIVE MUSIC (sic)"

Khalid won prizes for Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Tour, Top R&B Album for 'Free Spirit', and his tune 'Talk' won Top R&B Song.

Jonas Brothers scooped Top Duo/ Group, Top Radio Songs Artist, and Top Radio Song for “Sucker”, and Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' tasted success as their tune “Old Town Road” won them Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, and Top Rap Song.

And Lizzo won Top Song Sales Artist, and Cardi B was announced as Top Rap Female Artist.