Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas. Picture: Instagram

The Jonas Brothers are reportedly set to drop their first new music in 10 years on Friday after months of speculation of a reunion. The band - made up of siblings Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas - sent their fans into overdrive after blacking out all of their social media profiles.

And now Us Weekly is reporting that their first new music since 2009's 'Lines, Vines and Trying Times' is set to drop this week, with their new record, which is said to be titled 'JONAS', set to follow.

Though the 'Lovebug' hitmakers haven't commented on the speculation, Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander just confirmed the reunion was happening after Nick let the news slip to him.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Olly spilled: "He did tell me they were reuniting and he was like, 'You cannot tell anybody'. I was like, 'OK, I'm keeping your secret, Nick'."

And on whether he plans on getting into the studio with the trio, he said: "Oh my God, I wish! I would do anything I could do to be involved in that. I'm available if he still wants me."

There has also been talk of the three of them working on a documentary to accompany their record.

A source said recently: "This is going to be one of the

biggest music reunions in years. It's no secret that things weren't great by the end of the Jonas Brothers, but blood is thicker than water and they've healed their rift in the years since the split.

After enjoying solo music success and taking time to work on passion projects, they feel that now is the right time to get back together."

The group were formed in 2005 and were very successful, selling over 20 million records worldwide, but a "deep rift" and "a big disagreement over their music direction" saw the trio cancel their 2013 comeback tour just two days in.

Back in 2015, Joe said a reunion "could easily happen".

The 'Cake By The Ocean' singer shared: "Seeing where things will lead us. It's easy to say we're done and that we're never doing it again, but then we both look at each other and go, 'We obviously get along.'

And who knows - years from now we could be like, 'All right, let's make a record.' It could easily happen."