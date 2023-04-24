The Weeknd and Future team up for new single ‘Double Fantasy’ ahead of his new series ‘The Idol’

Multi Diamomd-selling artist The Weekend has joined forces with Future for his newest single “Double Fantasy”. The new single notably includes production from The Weeknd and Mike Dean, as well as additional co-production from Metro Boomin.

According to Universal Music, this single is the first original song off The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO Original series, “The Idol,” a release from the label explained, “The new series is co-created by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Sam Levinson (HBO’s “Euphoria”), and Reza Fahim. The stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) The series is executive produced by Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, and Sara E. White, and produced in partnership with A24. ‘The Idol’ is set to premiere at this year’s annual Festival De Cannes in France as an Official Selection Out of Competition.

It will also debut on Sunday, June 4. The series will air on HBO/ShowMax and will be available to stream on Max. Earlier this year, The Weeknd was officially named “the world’s most popular artist” according to Guinness World Records based on his Spotify streaming numbers. The Canadian is the first artist to ever reach 100 million Spotify monthly listeners.

He’s currently on 106 million monthly listeners. Taylor Swift, who’s in second place, is over 20 million monthly listeners behind the “Die For You” hitmaker. Earlier in the week, The Weeknd was inadvertently involved in one of the more interesting controversies to unravel in the music industry in recent years when a recording that cloned him and Drake’s voices using AI (Artificial Intelligence) appeared on Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and other streaming platforms. The song in question is titled “heart on my sleeve” and the “artist” (who goes by the name ghostwriter) used AI to clone the two artist’s voices in a song that sees the two Canadian stars singing about Selena Gomez.