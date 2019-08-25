The Obama summer playlist has everyone from Drake and Beyonce to Steely Dan and Frank Sinatra. Picture: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

New York - The Obama summer playlist has everyone from Drake and Beyonce to Steely Dan and Frank Sinatra. The former president calls it "some new, some old, some fast, some slow." Barack Obama tweeted 44 songs Saturday that he and his wife, Michelle, have been listening to. They include Drake's "Too Good," Steely Dan's "Reelin' in the Years" and the Sinatra standard "I've Got You Under My Skin."

Other choices are "MOOD 4 EVA," the "Lion King" song with Beyonce and Jay-Z among other artists; and such oldies as Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl" and Dobie Gray's "Drift Away."

Read the list:

1. Too Good – Drake ft. Rihanna

2. I’ll Be Around – The Spinners

3. Mood 4 Eva – Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino ft. Oumou Sangaré

4. Burning – Maggie Rogers

5. Fade Out Lines (The Avener Rework) – The Avener & Phoebe Killdeer

6. Juice – Lizzo

7. Reelin’ In The Years – Steely Dan

8. Who’s Loving You – Terence Trent D’Arby

9. Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing – Stevie Wonder

10. Joke Ting – GoldLink ft. Ari PenSmith

11. Seventeen – Sharon Van Etten

12. Doo-Wop (That Thing) – Lauryn Hill

13. 100 Yard Dash – Raphael Saadiq

14. I’ve Got You Under My Skin – Frank Sinatra

15. Best Part – Daniel Caesar ft. H.E.R.

16. Feel The Vibe – BJ the Chicago Kid ft. Anderson .Paak

17. Señorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

18. Drift Away – Dobie Gray

19. Hold On (Change is Comin’) – Sounds of Blackness

20. Brown Eyed Girl – Van Morrison

21. I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know – Donny Hathaway

22. Go Gina – SZA

23. It’s A Vibe – 2 Chainz ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko

24. Dang! – Mac Miller ft. Anderson .Paak

25. How High the Moon – Ella Fitzgerald

26. Music – Erick Sermon ft. Marvin Gaye

27. Go – The Black Keys

28. Toast – Koffee

29. Boo’d Up – Ella Mai

30. Shining – DJ Khaled ft. Beyoncé & Jay-Z

31. Con Altura – Rosalía & J Balvin ft. El Guincho

32. II B.S. – Charles Mingus

33. It’s Love – Jill Scott

34. Happy – The Rolling Stones

35. Alright – John Legend

36. Espera – Esperanza Spalding

37. 54-46 Was My Number – Toots & The Maytals

38. Get Together – The Youngbloods

39. Float – Anthony Hamilton

40. Old Town Road (Remix) – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

41. Can U Believe – Robin Thicke

42. Iron Man – Rema

43. Believe – Q-Tip ft. D’Angelo

44. Can I Kick It? – A Tribe Called Quest

Last week, Barack Obama offered book recommendations, among them Colson Whitehead's "The Nickel Boys," Hilary Mantel's "Wolf Hall" and the "collected works" of Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, who died August 12.



