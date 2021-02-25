Time running out to vote for your favourite song and artist in the Djooky Music Awards
Fans of the Djooky Music Awards (DMA) have just a few more days to vote for their favourite artists and songs, before the winner is announced at the end of the month.
The awards, which take place four times a year, aims to give musicians and singers an opportunity to showcase their talent and find their audiences giving a much-needed boost to the music industry.
The winner will receive a round trip to an Los Angeles studio production house with multi-platinum American producer, Brian Malouf, to record their hit song with a world-class team of engineers and mixers.
They will also benefit from coaching sessions with the most accomplished producers in the world of music, including Miley Cyrus and The Jonas Brothers.
In South Africa, just over 100 DJs and music artists have entered the competition hoping to win the grand prize. These include, Zukiie, Rebel Blood, Quiz.R and Alavator among others.
Other artists from around the world include Kule T from UK, Laydon from Zimbabwe and Alexaivy from Germany, to name a few.
To listen to music and vote for your favourite tracks you first need to register either via the Djooky website or app.
Once registered, you can use the Djooky app to stream tracks and cast your votes by using the apps virtual currency, Voting Points (VP’s).
The continental voting round ends Friday, February 26, at midnight, while global voting rounds end on Sunday, February 28.