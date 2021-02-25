Time running out to vote for your favourite song and artist in the Djooky Music Awards

Fans of the Djooky Music Awards (DMA) have just a few more days to vote for their favourite artists and songs, before the winner is announced at the end of the month.

The awards, which take place four times a year, aims to give musicians and singers an opportunity to showcase their talent and find their audiences giving a much-needed boost to the music industry.

The winner will receive a round trip to an Los Angeles studio production house with multi-platinum American producer, Brian Malouf, to record their hit song with a world-class team of engineers and mixers.

They will also benefit from coaching sessions with the most accomplished producers in the world of music, including Miley Cyrus and The Jonas Brothers.

In South Africa, just over 100 DJs and music artists have entered the competition hoping to win the grand prize. These include, Zukiie, Rebel Blood, Quiz.R and Alavator among others.