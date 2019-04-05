Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X. Picture: Instagram

It seems that Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X might have the last laugh on Billboard as country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus has joined him on the "Old Town Road" remix. The comes after the original version of "Old Town Road" was pulled from the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart last week after the chart compilers said that the song wasn't "country enough".

The song was set to go number on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart that week before it was pulled. And before it's upward trajectory on the chart Billboard agreed at that stage it was a country song.

When the song was pulled from the chart, it caused outrage on social media with members from the country music scene also pointing out the history of racism in the country music industry.

Then "Achy Breaky Heart" singer Billy Ray Cyrus came to the rescue, as the country music legend jumped on the remix of the song which dropped on Friday.

Old Town Road. the remix out now! 🤠 @lilnasx pic.twitter.com/s0emFSzkHl — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 5, 2019

Twitter users did waste anytime in making the song trend and have been enjoying Billy Ray Cyrus' addition on the song.

Old town road remix SLAPS pic.twitter.com/hSbWlznGDn — jaylen mayfield (@jayyy_jermaine) April 5, 2019

Billy Ray Cyrus really didn’t have to go that hard in Lil Nas X - Old Town Road remix but he did that and I’m all for it. Makes me wanna play Red Dead again pic.twitter.com/6okHsGTfPk — Fahad🤔 (@KhannVict434) April 5, 2019

Old Town Road walking back up the billboard country charts now Billy Ray Cyrus is on it pic.twitter.com/h230d3eqYy — 🦇🦇🦇 (@TayeCaymen) April 5, 2019

Hears Billy Ray Cyrus' verse on Old Town Road one time



Me for the rest of the day: pic.twitter.com/vt4GJaHIdl — иαн 'и ℓαтα gαтσяѕ (@MrRandyWATTsun) April 5, 2019

Billboard shoulda never took Old Town Road off the Country Music Charts



Now Billy Ray Cyrus came w/ all 5 Country Music infinity stones for Lil Nas X - Old Town Road Remix



Like: pic.twitter.com/c6cy9Li6AC — .R⛈ (@r21yna) April 5, 2019

*listens to the Old Town Road remix with Billy Ray Cyrus*



Me: pic.twitter.com/XUfqvoOnul — Jeron 🇬🇭🇮🇹 (@itsjeron) April 5, 2019

Billy Ray Cyrus didn’t have to snap on us like this

pic.twitter.com/pljgMoNf5H — 𝔇𝔞𝔫𝔦 (@triviahirai) April 5, 2019