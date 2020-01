WATCH: All the best performances at the 62nd Grammy Awards









Lil Nas X performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP The 62nd annual Grammy Awards took place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles with Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X setting the stage alight. Grammy award-winning singer, Lizzo opened the night by dedicating the evening to Kobe Bryant with a medley of "Cuz I Love You" and "Truth Hurts". Lizzo walked away with three awards and also had everyone laughing when they were announcing the nominees for Best Pop Vocal Performance as she was mouthing Beyoncé's name.

Lizzo chanting Beyoncé’s name before winning Best Pop Solo pic.twitter.com/JFJ3DRgAy0 — grant ❄️ (@urdadssidepiece) January 27, 2020

Billie Eilish performed an acoustic version of "when the party's over" in a minimalist setting.

Lil Nas X nabbed two awards and performed his hit songs "Old Town Road" and "Rodeo" with K-Pop supergroup BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Diplo and Young Thug.

Although Ariana Grande walked away empty-handed, the "Break Free" singer still brought all the stops with her medley of "imagine", "My Favourite Things" from "The Sound of Music" soundtrack followed by "7 rings" and "thank u, next".

Demi Lovato returned to the Grammy stage after taking a hiatus from public appearances and debuted her new song "Anyone".

Tyler, The Creator brought out Charlie Wilson and Boyz II Men performing "Earfquake" & "New Magic Wand".

The night also had two tribute performances for Nipsey Hussle done by John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin & YG; and Prince which saw a duet from Usher and FKA Twigs.