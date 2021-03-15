WATCH: All the best performances from the 2021 Grammys

The 2021 Grammys again evoked a range of emotions in music fans across the globe, from happy or frustrated to shocked. However, one thing that always makes the most important night in music enjoyable to watch are the performances during the awards ceremony. Hosting this year’s Grammys, Trevor Noah made sure to kept things moving smoothly, introducing the performers and presenters while throwing in a joke here and there after some performances. Former One Direction member Harry Styles opened the show with his hit song “Watermelon Sugar”. Best Pop Vocal album winner Dua Lipa gave a medley, kicking things off with her hit song “Levitating” that saw DaBaby joining her on stage followed by don’t stop me now.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas gave a haunting performance of “Everything I Wanted” which also nabbed the coveted Record Of The Year award.

💫 @billieeilish performs her Grammy nominated song ‘Everything I Wanted’ 🎶pic.twitter.com/OXDyJfdbuD — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 15, 2021

While Doja Cat didn’t walk away with any awards, she still performed her heart out to “Say So”, going the futuristic route for the song this time around.

WATCH: @DojaCat takes the #Grammys stage by storm with a new rendition of her #1 hit, Say So. pic.twitter.com/2dgoLOzarv — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) March 15, 2021

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak aka Silk Sonic brought the new sultry song “Leave The Door Open” to life in a classic R&B stage design.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak easily had one of the best Grammy performances pic.twitter.com/k6Ruoxh2E2 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 15, 2021

K-pop stars BTS set the stage alight with their smash hit “Dynamite”.

Grammy award-winning artists Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion performed their recent hits “Up” and “Body” respectively.

They also performed their Billboard No1 hit “WAP” for the first time together.