Number one hit singer Ariana Grande gave the first look at her upcoming "thank you, next" music video which pays homage to several teen movies and has various celebrity cameos. Following the surprise success of Ariana Grande's new single "thank you, next", Grande quickly moved to film a video for the song and has been teasing scenes from the video of social media.

In the photos posted online, the "no tears left to cry" singer is picture paying homage to iconic teen movies such as "Bring It On" and "Mean Girls".

On Tuesday, Grande dropped the teaser trailer for the Billboard number one song which includes cameos by YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, "Mean Girls" actor Jonathan Bennett and queer singer and "Spud" star Troye Sivan.

Grande is yet to announce the official release date for the music video, however, at the end of the teaser, it does state that the video is coming soon.

Watch the teaser trailer for "thank you, next" below: