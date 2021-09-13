WATCH: Best performances at the MTV VMAs 2021

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) returned with a full live audience and A-list performances. Held at the Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, some of the biggest names in music took to the stage including Doja Cat, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo, Chlöe, Normani, Justin Bieber and a surprise performance by Busta Rhymes.

Hosted by the “Woman“ hitmaker, big winners of the night included Justin winning Artist of the Year, and Lil Nas X walking away with Video of the Year award for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)". Here are some of the stand out performances from the night: Doja Cat - "Been Like This" and "You Right"

Doja performed two songs including one of the singles from "Planet Her" with The Weeknd "You Right" and another track from the album "Been Like This". Taking to the sky she incorporated an aerial act and contemporary dance elements. Lil Nas X - "Industry Baby" and "Montero"

Lil Nas X stunned audiences with the first live performance of his Billboard number-one single "Industry Baby", and was joined by fellow rapper Jack Harlow. Ending his performance with a dance break that segwayed into his other number one hit "Montero". Camila Cabello - "Don't Go Yet"

The “Cinderella” star brought some Spanish flair to the VMA stage with her new song "Don't Go Yet". Justin Bieber - "Stay" and "Ghost" Joined by The Kid LAROI, the “Sorry“ hitmaker performed their hit song ”Stay” along with his song “Ghost”.

Olivia Rodrigo - “good 4 u“ One of the biggest new artists on the music scene, the “drivers license“ hitmaker went for a prom inspired performance of ”good 4 u”. Normani - “Wild Side”

Following an online campaign to get her on the VMAs stage, Normani delivered a subdued rendition of “Wild Side”. Chlöe - “Have Mercy” After months of waiting, Chlöe dropped “Have Mercy” on Friday and also debuted the first live performances of her debut solo single keeping with the college and Medusa inspiration from the music video.