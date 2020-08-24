WATCH: Beyoncé drops music video for ‘Brown Skin Girl’ from 'Black Is King'

Fresh off the success of her visual album, “Black Is King”, which got the entire world going crazy, Beyoncé dropped yet another video with a deep rooted meaning. On Monday, the BeyHive was treated to the official video of her 2019 song, “Brown Skin Girl”. The music video dropped just over an hour ago and has already been viewed more than 260 000 times on YouTube. The video featuring Queen Bey, her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, rappers Saint Jhn and WizKid, stars a host of familiar faces including actress, Lupita Nyong'o, singer Kelly Roland and supermodel Naomi Campbell. Beyoncé sent an exclusive message to American morning show, “Good Morning America” about the inspiration behind the video.

She said: “It was so important for me as a “Brown Skin Girl” that we represented all different shades and I wanted every character to be shot in a regal light. It was important that we all do this together and we all are celebrating each other,” said Beyoncé in the segment of the show.

Beyoncé on Brown Skin Girl at GMA pic.twitter.com/8Dgr02ZyuA — 𝐈𝐕𝐘 (@IVYPARKSPR) August 24, 2020

Watch the video here:

Judging from the comments, the song has really made an impact on her fans and followers.

Joy Lastname said: “I watched this with goosebumps and tears in my ears. There's a melanated version of every race and y'all so damn gorgeous!! *proceeds to cry very ugly tears but of joy*”.

WhiteTigress01 said : “From someone who was always told that my skin is too dark by others from a very young age, this makes me more confident about my own dark skin tone.

“I've never felt so blessed 🥰 No matter your skin tone, you're beautiful. Don't let others make you think otherwise. There's no beauty standard in this world 'cause everyone is beautiful just the way they are, in their own unique ways ❤️”.

Hamtie Ham said: “Is it just me or does someone else feel very emotionally connected to these visuals. Growing up, I have always hated my skin color and would wear covering outfits when it is sunny outside to prevent my skin from getting tanned.

“But after some realizations, it struck me one night that my skin is everything and for how long will I keep hating what nature know suits me. I’m proud black, proud of my skin and proud of everything black.

“I always apologize to my old self but I’m glad I stepped into a better representation of myself. This song makes me ready 🙍🏾👊🏾💗”.