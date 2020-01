WATCH: Billie Eilish sweeps Record, Song and Album of the Year at Grammys









Billie Eilish accepts the award for best new artist at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top awards - Album, Song, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer, won for her debut studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" and her single "Bad Guy" was named record of the year and song of the year. The Los Angeles singer recorded the album with her brother Finneas in his bedroom.

"We didn't make this album to win a Grammy. We wrote about depression and suicidal thoughts and environmental change," he said as the pair accepted the awards. "We stand up here confused and grateful."

Fellow fresh face Lizzo won three Grammys, and gay country rapper Lil Nas X won two for his viral "Old Town Road" collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The Grammy Awards opened with a dedication to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident outside Los Angeles earlier in the day.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Billie Eilish

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Bad Guy" Billie Eilish

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Bad Guy" Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Billie Eilish

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Truth Hurts" Lizzo

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Billie Eilish

BEST RAP ALBUM

"Igor" Tyler, The Creator

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

"Come Home" Anderson.Paak, featuring André 3000

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"While I'm Livin" Tanya Tucker

BEST ROCK ALBUM

"Social Cues" Cage The Elephant

BEST MUSIC FILM

"Homecoming" Beyoncé

