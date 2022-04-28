WATCH: Burna Boy playfully ribs Trevor Noah ahead of record breaking MSG concert

Burna Boy is the first African artist to headline at Madison Square Garden amid sold out tickets. Ahead of the record-breaking performance in New York today, the Grammy award-winning Afro-fusion artist sat down with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah” to discuss the show and Burna’s hugely successful past few years.

"Burna Boy makes his second appearance on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah ahead of his Madison Square Garden headline concert tomorrow. "He will become the first African Artiste to headline the World's Most Famous Music Arena, Madison Square Garden in New York, USA," it was tweeted.



He will become the first African Artiste to headline the World's Most Famous Music Arena, Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. pic.twitter.com/s4wixSiK7n — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 27, 2022 Trevor was full of praise for the Nigerian star.

"One thing I've truly loved is how Nigerian artists have taken Africa to the world, man you’ve blown up the continent. Everyone is now trying to emulate what Nigerian artists are creating.“ Burna Boy also previously sold out at popular international venues such as The Forum in Hollywood and London’s O2 Arena. When Trevor congratulated Burna on these and other achievements, Burna posed an interesting question.

"You know one thing I always wondered, howcome when it’s me they always point out the fact that I’m the first to do it, like I’m the first n*gga that landed on the moon? “Why when rock bands perform in Tokyo and stuff they don’t say, ‘The first American rock band to perform in Tokyo?' ”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow) Trevor went on to point out how he feels it’s because there’s an element of surprise because Africans have come a long way. He then mentioned how it’s impressive that even Beyoncé is incorporating his music into her vibe.

“If I was her I would incorporate my music into her vibe,” he responded. Trevor went on to applaud him for his confidence, citing how Nigerians have a lot more open self-confidence than other Africans. In the interview, Burna Boy also shared how he produced his recent Grammy Award-winning album “Twice As Tall”, with the likes of Chris Martin and P. Diddy on Zoom during the height of the pandemic, and spoke on the dynamic of his relationship with his mother, who’s also his manager.

