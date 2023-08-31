WATCH: Drake and Travis Scott perform viral hit ‘Meltdown’ together for the first time ever

Drake and Travis Scott performed their latest hit collaboration ‘Meltdown’ for the first time together during the Canadian star’s first stop in his home country this week. The performance, which sent the arena into pandemonium, was held at the BC Rogers Arena in Vancouver in the midst of heightened anticipation around Drake’s upcoming album ‘For All The Dogs’, which is expected any Friday now.

"Drizzy brought out La Flame during tonight's IT'S ALL A BLUR Tour show in Vancouver. This is the third show. 21 Savage has had to miss on the lAAB Tour, as he can't attend the Canada shows."

Since Scott released his latest Billboard chart-topping album ‘Utopia’ earlier in the month, ‘Meltdown’ has been a runaway fan favourite. The two frequent collaborators wrote the song alongside producers Boi-1da, Vinylz, Tay Keith, BNYX, and Scotty Coleman, with additional production from Skeleton Cartier. In just under a month, it’s already amassed over 200 million streams across all digital streaming platforms, making it one of the most popular songs in the world at the moment.

Much of this popularity can be attributed to the controversial Pharrell and Pusha T disses in Drake’s opening verse. HotNewHipHop praised the artists for their "exceptional performance" and described their verses as an "impressive lyrical putting" with "plenty of quotable bars". Mackenzie Cummings-Grady from Billboard on the other hand ranked ‘Meltdown’ as one of the worst three tracks on the album, describing it as "disappointingly one-dimensional" and referring to Drake's verse as containing "hollow flexes" and "cheap digs".

During the show, Drake and Scott also performed their Billboard chart-topping single, ‘Sicko Mode’, while Scott also performed two of his ‘Utopia’ hits, ‘Fein’ and ‘I Know’. @Jackboyflame98 captured their performance of ‘I Know’ on a video shared on Twitter. “Travis Scott performing ‘I KNOW ?’ last night at Drake’s “It’s All a Blur Tour.”