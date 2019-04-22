Singers Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.(AP Photos)

Justin Bieber broke his hiatus to duet with Ariana Grande at Coachella on Sunday for what was his first live appearance since 2016. The 25-year-old pop superstar - who was videoed hugging Billie Eilish during Ariana's set last weekend - broke his hiatus to duet with the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker on his 2015 hit 'Sorry'.

The performance was a complete surprise as Ariana, also 25, had said there would be no special guests joining her for her second performance at the festival.

Thank you @ArianaGrande . Thank you @coachella. That felt right. Love you. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 22, 2019

During his impromptu appearance, which came after Ariana sung 'Break Free', Justin - who is married to Hailey Bieber - told the California crowd: "I haven't been on stage in like two years. I came out here, no idea I was gonna be on stage tonight.

"I wore this fly outfit not knowing I was gonna be on stage. I had to get my groove back, get my swag back."

DO YOU HEAR THE WHOLE CROWD WHEN ARIANA SAID JUSTIN BIEBER pic.twitter.com/UsPsM4ugT0 — izzy (@izrnsrdn) April 22, 2019

JUSTIN BIEBER SHARED THE COACHELLA STAGE WITH ARIANA GRANDE TONIGHT!! I'M NOT OKAY Y'ALL #Coachella pic.twitter.com/5b41L0Zkog — VINI 🇧🇷 (@Viniciuslamegoo) April 22, 2019

The 'Love Yourself' singer - who shares manager Scooter Braun with the 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker - then said: "Thank you Coachella, thank you to Ariana Grande. She's so amazing by the way, she's so awesome."

OVERNIGHT NEWS - Justin Bieber at Coachella: "Album coming soon." pic.twitter.com/Vr4XQpExbQ — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 22, 2019

If that wasn't enough, Justin then teased that his new album - his first since 2015's 'Purpose' - is "coming soon".

THIS JUST CLARIFIED THAT THE SUMMER BANGERS THAT JUSTIN BIEBER IS ABOUT TO RELEASE ARE THE LEAD SINGLES FROM HIS NEXT STUDIO ALBUM. HE NOT ONLY HAS A WHOLE ALBUM READY BUT IS FEELING GOOD WITHIN HIMSELF TO DROP IT & BE BACK TO THE MUSIC SCENE, HALLELUJAH pic.twitter.com/22cZ5NcxJL — Ʀ (@Groovybiebz) April 22, 2019

Justin - who recently made his music return on Lil Dicky's song 'Earth' with Ariana, and the likes of Ed Sheeran, DJ Khaled, Katy Perry, Halsey, Shawn Mendes and Adam Levine - told fans in March that he wouldn't be rushing his return to music because he wanted to take the time to make something he could be proud of.



