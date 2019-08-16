Justin Timberlake walks the red carpet at the 50th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards ceremony at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP

Justin Timberlake and Lizzo look set to drop a collaboration after sharing a clip from their time in the studio together.



The 'Cry Me A River' hitmaker and "Truth Hurts" rapper - who has recently featured on tracks with the likes of Charli XCX and Megan Thee Stallion - teased fans by sharing a video of them jamming in the studio together on Thursday.





Justin captioned the post on Instagram:





"Lizzo flames, brb. (sic)"





And the 'Juice' hitmaker also posted the video on her Instagram Stories, and added: "Did some Rap S*** Wiff JT (sic)"





In March, Justin shared a video of him in the booth with his long-time collaborator Timbaland and hinted the pair are working on something new.





He wrote: "Happy Birthday to my brother @timbaland!!! More claps that slap soooooon come!!!!! (sic)"





And last summer, Justin admitted he is keen to work with Drake again.





The 38-year-old singer previously joined forces with the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker for the track 'Cabaret' - which appeared on Justin's 2013 album 'The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2' - and said he had already "talked about" teaming up with the star for a second time.





He said: "I love 'Scorpion', I think it literally just like answered anything. We've talked about [collaborating again] a lot. I don't wanna say too much because I don't wanna jinx it, but we've talked about it a lot."





It isn't just Drake that Justin wants to get back into the studio with either, as he also noted his reunion with Pharrell Williams on his latest album, 'Man of the Woods', is just the beginning when it comes to the work he plans on doing with the renowned producer-and-artist.



