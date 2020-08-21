WATCH: Katy Perry not competitive with other women

Katy Perry hates being pitted against other female pop stars because she just wants to be their friend. The “Smile” singer - who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom - admitted she is "competitive" but only in terms of her own success and she doesn't enjoy reading Twitter comments which compare her to other chart stars just because they are all women. Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, she said: "Take any female performer and you hear about it every single day. You want to read Twitter comments? Somebody want to take my account and read my Twitter comments? No, you don't. "You don't because it's all about who's better than who, who's skinnier than who, who sold more number ones than who, who's doing better this year than who, who made this much more. It's like, 'Okay. Well, what about just liking the music?' "Why is it about...why? I am competitive, but I'm not competitive with women. No, no, no, no. I'm competitive in that I want to succeed.

"I care about my art and I hope that it reaches. That's how I'm competitive."

Katy Perry addresses Stan Twitter culture in new @ZaneLowe interview. pic.twitter.com/N5nobttFp5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 20, 2020

The 35-year-old star wants to do what she can to support other women and is always keen to be friends with other pop stars because of their shared experiences.

She said: "I actually truly want every single female in the industry to feel supported and loved.

"And feel they can speak their truth and deliver their message, no matter how many of us women are in the industry. I mean time and time again, I want to hire more women than men. I want to give them...

"I want to support them, because I know what it feels to just be in a room of all of my female peers and go, 'Do you like me? I really want to like you, I want to talk to you.

“I know we're going through the same exact thing. We're literally going through the same exact thing.

“Can we talk about this? There's only five other people in the world that are going through this and you're in the same room.

“Can we please just have some f****** wine and talk about how hard this is?'