WATCH: Lady Gaga accidentally scratched Ari's eye during 'Rain On Me' shoot

Lady Gaga has revealed she accidentally scratched Ariana Grande's eye during the “Rain On Me” music video shoot while rehearsing choreography.

The 34-year-old star shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the video on her Instagram page and revealed she gave Ariana, 27, the injury while they were rehearsing choreography.

In the video, Gaga can be heard saying: "I shanked her with my nail by accident, dancing," as Ariana lay on the ground.

However, Ariana wasn't too concerned as she checked out the scratch on her phone's camera, saying: "Lady Gaga scratched my eye. It's an honour. I hope it scars."

Gaga replied: "Which I'm not going to let you do, so stop," before asking a crew member to bring her some of the first aid antibiotic Neosporin.