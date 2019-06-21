Nicki Minaj. Picture: Instagram

American rapper Nicki Minaj drops her new single "Megatron" on Friday with her stans - the Barbz- rejoicing at the return of their queen.



The "Chun Li" went on a hiatus following this year's Met Gala and her feature on the Chris Brown song "Wobble" in May.





Minaj was social media silent until two weeks ago when she tweeted "Megatron" and changed her profile picture and header with the same text.





On Friday, the big day arrived with the "Good Form" rapper dropping the song and music video ahead of the return of "Queen Radio" which is set to take place the same day.





In the video, Minaj is in a colourful island setting with a legion of sexy female dancers and presumably her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty.





The Barbz have been yearning for Minaj to bring out new music following the end of the disastrous Queen era and shared their thoughts of the song online.

Megatron did what needed to be done. Summer 2k19 bop #Megatron pic.twitter.com/OPDh0S3FKK — JAWADATRON (@JAWADMlNAJ) June 21, 2019

So glad Nicki gave us something fresh and not similar to what everyone is putting out #Megatron — Cunt-Tron (@ThatShadyCunt) June 21, 2019

i dont care what you guys say #MEGATRON hit hard and you know it😍👑. pic.twitter.com/3mzGhEu3Qi — stream megatron💕💞💘 (@cardidruggedme) June 21, 2019

Me listening to #MEGATRON instead of going to sleep pic.twitter.com/XhLaS7Z48y — Onkia_megatron (@Sasha009900) June 21, 2019

She gave y’all hard rap on Queen. Y’all wanted more fun & playful music. and you have it. Anyways, I’m not entertaining any negativity this era! So BRRRRATATATA bitch #MEGATRON pic.twitter.com/9TlxFBsgqX — QUEENATRON (@itsebonylashae) June 21, 2019