WATCH: Normani shares snippet of upcoming single

After what has felt like forever, Normani finally shared a snippet of her upcoming music. Taking to Twitter on Valentine’s Day, the “Dancing With A Stranger” hitmaker shared a video with what is expected to be the lead single for her debut album playing in the background. know it’s been awhile pic.twitter.com/aeXfM8lzOo — Normani (@Normani) February 13, 2021 Fans were excited about the news with some even noticing that the song samples “One In a Million” by Aaliyah. “IS THAT AN AALIYAH SAMPLE I HEAR??” said TikToker @rekcut__. IS THAT AN AALIYAH SAMPLE I HEAR?? — ✨Lightning ⚡️McQueer✨ (@rekcut__) February 14, 2021 “Incredible. STUNNING. A visual!!!!” said @OMGOSH_Ziayer.

“new album coming!!!!” commented @8873_4ever.

“Normani’s snippet has reached 2 MILLION views and 160k likes in just 16 hours,” commented @TheKordeiVotes.

Normani’s snippet has reached 2 MILLION views and 160k likes in just 16 hours. https://t.co/vWS0n90fyu — Normani Votes (@TheKordeiVotes) February 14, 2021

This comes after Normani’s question about features on her debut album left tweeps confused.

Last month, the “Motivation” singer hinted that she had a song on the way with singer-songwriter The-Dream, which gave hope to many of her fans.

She has not released any new solo music since 2019, except “Diamonds” with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 as part of the “Birds of Prey” soundtrack, which garnered a lukewarm reaction.

Fans have been patiently waiting for an update from the “Waves” singer since she’s been mostly mum about the upcoming project, except for a few Instagram pictures of her in the studio.

Earlier this month, Nomani asked her fans and the Twitterverse who they want her to collaborate with on the album.

While many Twitter users gave suggestions, there were also tweeps sharing their frustrations about it still being in the recording phase, since she’s been working on the album for close to three years.