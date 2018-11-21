Pusha T performs at the 2017 BET Experience at The Staples Center on Thursday June 22, 2017, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

It looks as if the feud between Pusha T and Drake isn't over after a brawl — allegedly started by Drake's goons — broke out at the 'Mercy' rapper's concert in Toronto, Canada. Pusha T is currently on his Daytona Tour and performed at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall on Tuesday. The show was, however, interrupted after a fight erupted in the crowd. Pusha T made a quick exit as security brought the crowd under control.

In videos posted on Twitter, Pusha T is seen performing and beer being thrown at him, followed by concertgoers attempting to storm the stage before Pusha T's security intervened.

Rapper Pusha T was attacked on stage at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall tonight. He accused Drake of paying people to throw beer at him pic.twitter.com/tvf3Rb2Hss — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) November 21, 2018

Following the disruption, Pusha T returned to the stage and alleged that Drake paid people to storm the stage, before performing his Drake diss track "Infrared'.

Pusha T has a message for Drake in Toronto after Drake’s goons try to jump Pusha T on stage 😱 pic.twitter.com/VjEu1Lwgrr — True North Views (@TrueNorthViews) November 21, 2018

Speaking to Pitchfork, a Toronto Police Department spokesperson confirmed that they received a call of an assault in progress at the venue and that performers were attacked by a number of people. Three people were injured and sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.