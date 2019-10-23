Pop star Selena Gomez has seemingly slammed Justin Bieber on her new single "Lose You To Love Me".
The 27-year-old singer - who dated Justin off and on over a number of years - appears to have taken aim at her ex-boyfriend on her new track "Lose You To Love Me", in which she apparently makes reference to Justin's whirlwind romance with Hailey Baldwin.
The brunette beauty sings: "I gave my all and they all know it / You turned me down, and now it's showing / In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it."
Selena and Justin, 25, last dated in March 2017, and he got engaged to Hailey a matter months after their split.