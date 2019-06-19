Shawn Mendez and Camila Cabello perform onstage at Y100's Jingle Ball 2015 presented by Capital One at BB&T Center on December 18, 2015 in Sunrise, Florida.Picture: Bang Showbiz

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes play lovers in a steamy new music video for their upcoming collaboration.



The Canadian hunk shared a 21-second teaser of the promo on Instagram on Tuesday, which shows the pair playing lovers as they look like they are just about to share a kiss in the preview.





The song appears to document the pair as they meet at a diner Camila's alter ego is working at, as she is seen in a pink dress behind the bar.





The 'Havana' hitmaker has shared another part of the video on her profile of her delivering food to a table and locking eyes with the 'In My Blood' singer.





The pair then head out to the back to share a kiss, but the smooch is not shown.





A title for the duet is yet to be revealed.





The collaboration - which will follow their 2015 track 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' from Shawn's LP 'Handwritten' - has been rumoured for months after the pair were spotted together.





The pop duo previously denied rumours they are dating.





Camila is now in a relationship with British dating guru Matthew Hussey.





Gushing about Camila previously, Shawn - who is currently believed to be single - said: "I don't think you'll ever meet somebody who can feel emotion like her.





"She can feel hurt like no other, but she can feel love like no other."





Camila recently teamed up with Mark Ronson on 'Find U Again' from his LP 'Late Night Feelings' and both her and Shawn are working on new records.



