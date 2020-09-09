WATCH: Stormzy pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman in 'Superheroes' video

The 27-year-old rapper has dedicated the animated video to the “Black Panther” star, who passed away at the age of 43 last month after a private battle with colon cancer. The end of the video features a black screen with text reading: "RIP Chadwick Boseman 1976-2020. Forever a Superhero in our hearts." Stormzy's video has been directed by Taz Tron Delix and also features tributes to rappers Little Simz and Dave, as well as Manchester United soccer star Marcus Rashford, who prompted the UK government into a U-turn over its free school meals policy and then helped to create a child food-poverty task force. The video received its world premiere at schools in London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Dublin on Wednesday. In a video message to pupils, Stormzy said: "Firstly, let me welcome you guys back to school. So you guys are about to be the first people on planet earth to see it, so I'm very excited about that.

"I wanted to show it to you guys first, being students in school I think it's important that you guys understand how powerful you are."

The “Vossi Bop” hitmaker added: "We're all superheroes, as much as we come from where we come from, we might be disadvantaged, we might have so many obstacles in front of us, you are a superhero in your own right, and don't ever forget that.

"Those little skills that we have, those big skills that we have, those talents, those things that often go ignored, that makes you a superhero.

"The sky is the limit, to let you know all those things inside of you make you incredible."