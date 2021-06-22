WATCH: T-Pain shares how Usher’s comments about auto-tune triggered his depression

A clip from the new Netflix docu-series “This Is Pop” shows T-Pain sharing an interaction he had with Usher regarding his use of auto-tune. “This Is Pop” looks at the 70 years of pop music highlighting the real stories behind some of the biggest pop songs and looks at the impact of festivals, auto-tune, boy bands and more.

T-Pain stars in the “Auto-Tune” episode since he’s the godfather of the vocal manipulating tool that revolutionised the music industry in the early 2000s. In a video clip from his episode, the “I’m Sprung” rapper shared a story of an interaction between himself and Usher on a flight to the 2013 BET Awards. He said: “We were actually going to the 2013 BET Awards, we’re all in first class.

“I went to sleep and I was awakened by the flight attended. “She said: ’Usher would like to talk to you in the back’.” The “I'm N Luv (Wit A Stripper)“ hitmaker then linked up with the ”Confessions“ singer in the back where they exchanged a bit of small talk and then Usher said, “you kinda f**ked up music for real singers”.