WATCH: T-Pain shares how Usher’s comments about auto-tune triggered his depression
A clip from the new Netflix docu-series “This Is Pop” shows T-Pain sharing an interaction he had with Usher regarding his use of auto-tune.
“This Is Pop” looks at the 70 years of pop music highlighting the real stories behind some of the biggest pop songs and looks at the impact of festivals, auto-tune, boy bands and more.
T-Pain stars in the “Auto-Tune” episode since he’s the godfather of the vocal manipulating tool that revolutionised the music industry in the early 2000s.
In a video clip from his episode, the “I’m Sprung” rapper shared a story of an interaction between himself and Usher on a flight to the 2013 BET Awards.
He said: “We were actually going to the 2013 BET Awards, we’re all in first class.
“I went to sleep and I was awakened by the flight attended.
“She said: ’Usher would like to talk to you in the back’.”
The “I'm N Luv (Wit A Stripper)“ hitmaker then linked up with the ”Confessions“ singer in the back where they exchanged a bit of small talk and then Usher said, “you kinda f**ked up music for real singers”.
T-Pain goes on to explain that the statement not only spurred self-doubt in him but that the moment was also the start of his battle with depression.
Fans of the “Buy U A Drank” singers were shocked to find out this information and shared their thoughts online since Usher used auto-tune later in his career.
THe sad thing is that T-Pain didn't fuck up music with the wave of autotune. All he did was use it and a lot of people loved it, but that wasn't his fault. That's just the wave of music, and anyone talented enough can tip that scale at any time. Usher was wrong for that shit.— AmosAlofSteel ⭕️ (@AmosAlArtsy) June 21, 2021
Usher put T-Pain into depression by saying autotune f*cked up music and then went and released “OMG” a song full of autotune that went No.1. This man a whole demon 😭— Wow 🦅 (@wowistaken) June 21, 2021
Wait So You Mean To Tell Me Usher Told T-Pain He Fucked Up Music Using Autotune……Then Used Autotune On “OMG”??? pic.twitter.com/paMF7ErZ0L— DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) June 21, 2021
The fact that everyone who came at T-Pain for using auto-tune ended up using it afterwards is just another lesson on how innovation works— BRI (@BriMalandro) June 21, 2021
Usher hated T-Pain for successfully reintroducing and popularizing autotune again in the early 2000s, instead of supporting it, only to rely on it after his career went on the decline once the 2010s hit. https://t.co/rIve5McU9G— 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 (@MJFINESSELOVER) June 22, 2021
“This Is Pop” is currently streaming on Netflix.