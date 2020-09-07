WATCH: 'WAP' dance cover sets social media alight

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s mega-hit “WAP” has been taking to over the world and one of the dance covers turned up the heat even more.

“WAP” has taken the world by storm, and not only for the raunchy lyrics and provocative music video. The song has spawned a viral dance challenge thanks to choreographer Brian Esperon.

Since the both the song and dance challenge blew up, several dance covers have also emerged, including one created by Nicole Kirklanda and Beauty Guru Angel Merino aka Mac Daddyy.

Choreographed by Kirklanda, the video features a wide spectrum of queer men, from masculine to feminine and everything in between.

She mentioned in the description of the video that “there are so many layers to gay men... it is not one glove fits all!