WATCH: 'WAP' dance cover sets social media alight
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s mega-hit “WAP” has been taking to over the world and one of the dance covers turned up the heat even more.
“WAP” has taken the world by storm, and not only for the raunchy lyrics and provocative music video. The song has spawned a viral dance challenge thanks to choreographer Brian Esperon.
Since the both the song and dance challenge blew up, several dance covers have also emerged, including one created by Nicole Kirklanda and Beauty Guru Angel Merino aka Mac Daddyy.
Choreographed by Kirklanda, the video features a wide spectrum of queer men, from masculine to feminine and everything in between.
She mentioned in the description of the video that “there are so many layers to gay men... it is not one glove fits all!
“Angel and I wanted to represent the beautiful diversity found within the LGBTQ+ community! The rugged, the femininity & everything in-between.”
The dance cover has more than 500k views on YouTube and over 3.4 million views on Instagram.
Watch the video below:
(Warning explicit language)
Kirklanda also shared a behind-the-scenes look at how they shot the video, including rehearsal scenes and some funny moments with the dancers during shooting.
The description reads: “Here’s a little behind-the-scenes look of the rehearsal and shoot for the "WAP" visual Angel and I created.
“We show you an inside look into how we created the visual and all the hard work the dancers put in to make it come to life! Enjoy.”
Watch the behind-the-scenes video below: