What to expect from Drake and J. Cole’s new joint tour

Just a month after concluding his months-long 'It’s All A Blur’ tour alongside 21 Savage and announcing that he’d be taking a break due to stomach issues, on Monday Drake and J. Cole announced that they’d be embarking on a joint tour. Dubbed the ‘It’s All A Blur — Big As The What?’ Tour, the new tour will see the two hip hop giants play shows across dozens of cities across the US between January and March 2024.

"@champagnepapi has expanded his 'It's All a Blur Tour' with a new batch of 2024 dates with @realcoleworld," shared Boardroom.

Cole recently joined Drake on stage during his recent tour to perform their new Billboard chart-topping single, ‘First Person Shooter’, which includes the now-famous line incorporated into the tour, ‘Big as the what? Big as the Super Bowl’. On that occasion, the pair’s performance was electric and it makes perfect sense that the two stars have joined forces for a tour that’s likely to be a huge success. So what can we expect from the tour?

One thing’s for sure, Drake and Cole are going to put on a show. Any time the two have hit the stage together — whether it’s at Cole’s Dreamville festival or Drake’s OVO Fest — they always make a point of creating memorable moments. Both artists are also known for surprising their fans with a range of unexpected guest appearances.

Whether it's other superstar rappers or high-profile sports stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, there's always an interesting surprise on the cards.

Drake and Cole have also collaborated on several platinum selling singles over the years. From ‘In The Morning’ to ‘Jodeci Freestyle’, concert goers can expect to see them perform some of their best collaborations during the tour. While Cole has built a largely drama free career, Drake always manages to find himself in the middle of some drama during his tours.