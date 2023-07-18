Will.i.am and Britney Spears confirm brand new song

Britney Spears and will.i.am are set to release a brand new song. The Black Eyed Peas star - who has worked with the pop icon three times before - took to Twitter to tease their new tune, which will mark Spears’s second song since her conservatorship ended.

Announcing 'Mind Your Business', Will shared a clip of the line from their previous hit, 2012's 'Scream and Shout', where he goes: "You are now rocking with will.i.am..." Spears adds: "And Britney, b****." However, a few seconds later, she adds the new lyric: “Mind your business, b****."

Seemingly in reference to all the speculation surrounding her life and health, after the 41-year-old singer regained control of her multi-million-dollar fortune as well as various aspects of her life and career when a conservatorship arrangement governed by her family was terminated in 2021.

Will captioned the post: "UH OH!!! "You are now NOW rocking with http://will.i.am and @britneyspears …#MINDyourBUSINESS. (sic)"

The duo first joined forces in 2011 on 'Big Fat Bass' for Britney's LP 'Femme Fatale', with 'Scream and Shout' following a year later. The studio wizard also executive produced the 'Lucky' singer's 2013 album, 'Britney Jean', featuring the Britney classic 'Work Bitch'. Will had hinted that the pair were to work together again in an interview in September.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Good Morning Britain', he said: "We’ve done cool things together, and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining. “She’s still got hurdles, but you know what, we’re all there to support her. I just love her dedication and love for music. That’s just the way it is. I love how sweet she is, and how genuine she is — shy, but fierce. And I want to see her win." It's her second post-conservatorship collaboration, following the star jumping on Sir Elton John's hit 'Hold Me Closer' in the summer of last year.