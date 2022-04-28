WizKid first African act to headline Rolling Loud Toronto

Johannesburg - Yesterday, Rolling Loud announced the line-up for the upcoming Toronto iteration of its popular hip hop festival. Rolling Loud, which has consistently been the biggest hip hop festival in the world for several years, is typically headlined by the hottest American rappers.

Story continues below Advertisment

This time around though, the festival has enlisted Nigerian Afrobeats star WizKid as the headliner for the third and final day of the festival. British rapper Dave, who collaborated with WizKid on his recent album, is headlining the first day. “THE STARBOY @wizkidayo IS COMING TO ROLLING LOUD TORONTO,” Rolling Loud tweeted.

THE STARBOY @wizkidayo IS COMING TO ROLLING LOUD TORONTO — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) April 26, 2022 Shortly after the announcement was made, WizKid seemed to suggest that he was paid $1 million for his performance with an Instagram Story post: "Afro ni**a! $1 million to pop out!" Previously, US rap stars Travis Scott and Future also said they had been paid close to R16m to perform at the festival. “WizKid becomes the first African Artiste to charge $1 million for a show to headline a date at the World's Largest Hip Hop Festival, Rolling Loud. Future confirmed he was also paid $1 million. He is headlining over Migos. Travis Scott was paid $1 million to headline in 2019,” wrote Africa Facts Zone.

Story continues below Advertisment

Wizkid becomes the first African Artiste to charge $1 million for a show to headline a date at the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival, Rolling Loud.



Future confirmed he was also paid $1 million.



He is headlining over Migos.



Travis Scott was paid $1 million to headline in 2019. pic.twitter.com/OsvhhTLlgD — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) April 26, 2022 WizKid's popularity has exploded across North America and other parts of the West in the past year following the success of his single, “Essence”, featuring Tems, and his album, “Made In Lagos”. WizKid. Picture: Instagram “Essence” was the first song by a Nigerian artist to go platinum in the US and the first to enter the top 10 on the Billboard 100 chart. Apart from “Essence”, festival-goers can also look forward to other popular songs, including “True Love”, “Ginger”, “Joro” and “Ojuelegba”.