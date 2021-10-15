LISTEN: 5 recently released tracks to add to your playlist

With everyone getting ready to slip into party mode this weekend, below are a few tracks you might want to add to your playlist. There's a few for those of you who want to stay in, too:

Easy On Me - Adele There's no other place to start, really. After a six year hiatus, Adele has returned with “Easy On Me”, the first single from her upcoming album, “30”. The emotional ballad is classic Adele and continues on the recipe that made her previous three projects, titled “19”, “21” and “25”, hugely successful.

“Easy On Me” sees Adele singing about her much publicised divorce in 2019 and expressing how it was a decision she felt she needed to make despite her knowing it'd have a huge effect on her husband and son. "I changed who I was to put you both first," she sings, "but now, I give up". With around 300 000 people staying up to watch the music video's premiere on YouTube, this was one of the year's most anticipated releases. And I think it's safe to say it lived up to the hype.

Playback - K.O This week, K.O celebrated his 40th birthday by receiving three RISA-certified platinum plaques for his singles “Supa Dupa”, “No Feelings” and “Call Me” ft. Runtown. Today, he's released a brand new single titled “Playback”.

On “Playback”, the veteran rapper showcases his lyrical prowess as he raps about his journey of ups and downs over a subtle, groovy beat produced by K.O himself and frequent collaborator Lunatik. Lunatik, who co-founded the hip hop sub-genre skhanda along with K.O, is best known for producing the 2014 smash hit, “Caracara”. On first listen, this might just grow to be another smash hit from the duo.

Smoke & Mirrors - Tresor ft. Ami Faku Tresor has been having quite the year. His amapiano-influenced collaboration with Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, “Rumble In The Jungle” is one of the year's standout releases, and last month he was credited as a producer and co-writer on Drake's record- breaking album, “Certified Lover Boy”.

Now, the multiple award-winning pop star is back with a new album, “Motion”. The stand-out single “Smoke & Mirrors”, featuring talented songstress Ami Faku, is a stunning afro pop anthem that is sure to get you singing and dancing all weekend long. Tears Run Dry - AKA

AKA's new single, “Tears Run Dry”, opens with a moving and heartbreaking admission: "First thing on my mind when I wake up. I cannot feel sunshine if you're not by my side. “Nothing else can replace us, tried to break down and cry, but all my tears run dry." It's a deeply vulnerable moment dedicated to his fiancée Anele Thembe, who passed away under controversial circumstances earlier in the year.

Released on her birthday, AKA ends the song off by singing: "Go Nellie, it's your birthday, we gon' party like it's your birthday ... In heaven with your mommy." Gimme - Diamond Platnumz ft. Rema Diamond Platnumz's productivity this year has been through the roof. Capitalising on a bout of creativity after a successful 2020, the Tanzanian star has released a dozen official singles this year - and counting!