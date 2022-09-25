LISTEN: Five new songs you should add to your playlist

As summer looms, the music industry is heating up with impressive releases left, right and centre. Here are five new songs released this week that we think you should definitely add to your playlist.

Elaine - Deja Vu Elaine first performed an unreleased cut of “Deja Vu” during a recording of Channel O’s Massive Music in May. The guitar-heavy ballad sees the talented singer sharing the story of an unrequited love that she just can’t seem to let go of.

While the award winning R&B star hasn’t quite found her feet since signing an international record deal off the back of her breakthrough project “Shining Star”, this single may well mark her return to her best. Cassper Nyovest - Pardon My Arrogance “Pardon the arrogance, I’m the epitome, this is black excellence,” Cassper declares on his newest single.

Admittedly, Cassper’s latest musical releases have been rather subpar. Thankfully, “Pardon My Arrogance” sees him finding some of his old magic as he embraces his polarising public persona. The video, shot during his recent trip to London, adds some pazzazz to the occasion, too. Sha Sha - What You Need ft. DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic and Kabza de Small

In the two years since she won her BET Award, South African-Zimbabwean amapiano star Sha Sha has been largely off the radar. Now, having taken time off to figure herself four and work on her sophomore album, she’s back with the statement project “I’m Alive”. “What You Need” featuring DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic and Kabza de Small is the early standout on here. Run it up! Jay Jody, A-Reece, Marcus Harvey - Purple Palm Trees

Jay Jody, A-Reece and Marcus Harvey have been on a tear over the past month. Earlier in the week they released the Kyle White-directed music video for their breezy feature on DJ Clen’s “Rollin’”, and just prior to that A-Reece and Marcus Harvey teamed up for “Dreams”. Their latest joint release, “Purple Palm Trees” sees them continue on this scorching run with yet another summer anthem.