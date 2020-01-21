5 reasons not to miss this year's Cape Town International Jazz Festival









Taking to the stage at CTIJF 2020 will be some of the best local and international music icons, including Jonathan Butler. Picture: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Africa’s Grandest Gathering, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), is bringing some of the most celebrated musicians to the Mother City.

“With some of the greatest names in jazz and jazz-related music, the CTIJF is South Africa’s finest jazz festival and should definitely not be missed,” says Festival Director Billy Domingo.

The CTIJF will take place on 27 and 28 March 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).





Here are 5 reasons not to miss Cape Town’s most well-loved jazz festival:





1. A stellar line-up





Taking to the stage at CTIJF 2020 will be some of the best local and international music icons, including PJ Morton, Jacob Collier, Abdullah Ibrahim, Jonathan Butler – with special guest Candy Dulfer, Kwetu Trio (featuring Aaron Rimbui, Herbie Tsoaeli and Ayanda Sikade), Lira, Mandisi Dyantyis, MF Robots and Nduduzo Makhathini.





“These are just some of the incredible artists that will be performing for our Festinos, and we will be announcing even more acclaimed artists in the upcoming weeks,” adds Domingo.









2. Celebrate 21 years of jazz excellence





This year the CTIJF will celebrate their 21st anniversary with a legacy of over 2 640 musicians who have performed at the annual festival over the last two decades. This year promises another unforgettable festival, with top artists performing to Festinos over the two-day jazz spectacular.





3. Bigger and better





The CTIJF is the biggest festival in sub-Saharan Africa, and annually sees over 34 000 Festinos enjoying their favourite jazz and popular music artists on stage. Added to this, the festival presents an annual Free Community Concert held on Greenmarket Square. Over the last 12 years, more than 162 000 people have attended the annual Free Community Concert. The concert will take place on Wednesday 25 March 2020.





The pre-festival Free Community concert on Greenmarket Square will take place on Wednesday 25 March 2020. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency

4. Go beyond the stage





Your CTIJF ticket not only gets you access to an unforgettable jazz experience; it also goes towards growing local talent and creating jobs. The festival’s reach goes far beyond the music industry, with 37 424 jobs created over the last 20 years. Alongside job creation, the festival is also building the local economy, and created an economic contribution of almost R700 million last year.





5. Build the next generation of musicians





The CTIJF is passionate about developing local talent and ensures that each year young and emerging talent is represented on the Festival’s stage. But their dedication to developing musicians is best seen through their comprehensive Sustainable Training and Development programme. This programme includes bringing musical legends to children from various orphanages through the CTIJF’s Gigs for Kids and developing aspiring artists during a number of Music and Career Workshops.





As part of the Festival’s 21st celebration, the CTIJF is rewarding loyal Festinos by reducing ticket prices. General access tickets are available at Computicket at R999 for a Weekend Pass and R649 for a Day Pass.





CTIJF 2020 award-winning VIP hospitality packages are on sale now, with two-day festival experiences starting from R2 999 ex VAT. Contact Samantha Pienaar on 021 671 0506 or email experiences starting from R2 999 ex VAT. Contact Samantha Pienaar on 021 671 0506 or email [email protected] Alternatively visit www.capetownjazzfest.com/hospitality for more information.





“Over the 21 memorable years we have showcased the best of jazz and popular music on our stage. Creating Africa’s Grandest Gathering has been a lasting partnership with our many committed sponsors, and we look forward to creating another unforgettable music experience this year,” says Domingo.





Official sponsors of the 21 st annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival are the Department of the Arts and Culture, Heart 104.9 FM, Independent Media, AYO Technologies Solutions, Engen, Scottish Leader, Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages, SAB ABInbev, Raymond Weil and Host City – the City of Cape Town.



