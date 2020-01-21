Cape Town - Africa’s Grandest Gathering, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF),
is bringing some of the most celebrated musicians to the Mother City.
“With some of the greatest names in jazz and jazz-related music, the CTIJF is South Africa’s
finest jazz festival and should definitely not be missed,” says Festival Director Billy Domingo.
The CTIJF will take place on 27 and 28 March 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).
Here are 5 reasons not to miss Cape Town’s most well-loved jazz festival:
1. A stellar line-up
Taking to the stage at CTIJF 2020 will be some of the best local and international music
icons, including PJ Morton, Jacob Collier, Abdullah Ibrahim, Jonathan Butler – with special guest Candy Dulfer, Kwetu Trio (featuring Aaron Rimbui, Herbie Tsoaeli and Ayanda Sikade), Lira, Mandisi Dyantyis, MF Robots and Nduduzo Makhathini.
“These are just some of the incredible artists that will be performing for our Festinos,
and we will be announcing even more acclaimed artists in the upcoming weeks,” adds Domingo.
2. Celebrate 21 years of jazz excellence
This year the CTIJF will celebrate their 21st anniversary with a legacy of over 2 640
musicians who have performed at the annual festival over the last two decades. This
year promises another unforgettable festival, with top artists performing to Festinos
over the two-day jazz spectacular.
3. Bigger and better
The CTIJF is the biggest festival in sub-Saharan Africa, and annually sees over 34
000 Festinos enjoying their favourite jazz and popular music artists on stage. Added
to this, the festival presents an annual Free Community Concert held on
Greenmarket Square. Over the last 12 years, more than 162 000 people have
attended the annual Free Community Concert. The concert will take place on
Wednesday 25 March 2020.
4. Go beyond the stage
Your CTIJF ticket not only gets you access to an unforgettable jazz experience; it
also goes towards growing local talent and creating jobs. The festival’s reach goes
far beyond the music industry, with 37 424 jobs created over the last 20 years.
Alongside job creation, the festival is also building the local economy, and created an
economic contribution of almost R700 million last year.
5. Build the next generation of musicians
The CTIJF is passionate about developing local talent and ensures that each year
young and emerging talent is represented on the Festival’s stage. But their
dedication to developing musicians is best seen through their comprehensive
Sustainable Training and Development programme. This programme includes
bringing musical legends to children from various orphanages through the CTIJF’s
Gigs for Kids and developing aspiring artists during a number of Music and Career
Workshops.
As part of the Festival’s 21st celebration, the CTIJF is rewarding loyal Festinos by reducing
ticket prices. General access tickets are available at Computicket at R999 for a Weekend
Pass and R649 for a Day Pass.
CTIJF 2020 award-winning VIP hospitality packages are on sale now, with two-day festival
experiences starting from R2 999 ex VAT. Contact Samantha Pienaar on 021 671 0506 or
email [email protected]
Alternatively visit www.capetownjazzfest.com/hospitality for more information.
“Over the 21 memorable years we have showcased the best of jazz and popular music on
our stage. Creating Africa’s Grandest Gathering has been a lasting partnership with our
many committed sponsors, and we look forward to creating another unforgettable music
experience this year,” says Domingo.
Official sponsors of the 21 st annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival are the
Department of the Arts and Culture, Heart 104.9 FM, Independent Media, AYO Technologies
Solutions, Engen, Scottish Leader, Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages, SAB ABInbev,
Raymond Weil and Host City – the City of Cape Town.