AKA and YoungstaCPT. Picture: Instagram

AKA and YoungstaCPT, have teamed up to collaborate on their first track together. The "Fela in Versace" hitmaker, who was featured in the Comedy Central Roast of AKA on Monday night, confirmed as much earlier this week when he tweeted: “I couldnt watch the roast tonight because I’m in studio making a song with @YoungstaCpt finally.”

I couldnt watch the roast tonight because I’m in studio making a song with @YoungstaCpt 😫🙏🏼 finally. 🙌🏼 — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 11, 2019

When YoungstaCPT met AKA in The Assembly nightclub in 2012, the two had a quick chat, not realising a few years later they would both be at the top of the game.

YoungstaCPT, whose real name is Riyadh Roberts, 27, says he and AKA have actually been in talks about a collab for two years, which they finally managed to pull off this week.

But the he can’t reveal any details of the track yet.

His manager Jarryd Williams says: “The direction of the track can’t be disclosed as yet, however, the fans will be in for a treat with South Africa’s most anticipated collaboration.”

Jarryd says there is no release date yet as the track still needs “some work”.

A source close to YoungstaCPT said that the five-hour studio session was set up in AKA’s hotel room when he was in Cape Town over the weekend.

He returned to Johannesburg on Wednesday. The source says it was a “very organic hook-up”.

“AKA was in Cape Town, we had spare time and so did he, so we thought let’s do it now,” says the source.

“We recorded in AKA’s hotel room and the studio session took at least five hours but it’s not done yet.”

AKA, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, 31, is now based in Joburg, but is originally from Bellville and spent most of his childhood at his grandmom's house in Mitchells Plain.

In an interview with KFM on Tuesday, he spoke about growing up in Westridge.

“This is where I’m from, these are the people that made me, it’s a nice community, one of the better neighbourhoods, you can walk to the shops and play in the park etc,” he said.

AKA will be back in Cape Town on Friday for his Megacy Over Everything tour at the Zip Zap Dome.

Tickets range from R150 to R500 and can be purchased online via Webtickets.