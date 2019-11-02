AKA promises fans 'no suit and much better sound' at his orchestra show









AKA. Picture: Twitter Local rapper AKA has promised fans that he has made some improvements for AKA Orchestra eThekwini, taking place in Durban on Saturday, November 02. In a press conference, AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, revealed that he won’t be wearing a suit at his show. At a similar show that took place at Pretoria’s Time Square venue, he looked the rapper chose to wear a suit to fit in with the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra and he admits that he regretted his decision. “It’s too restricting and it’s hot,” he said, to laughter from the assembled guests. “I want to be relaxed and not too formal. I don’t want to create boundaries and make myself inaccessible. This is all about making sure that the audience is as relaxed as possible and has fun. It’s also about opening them up to the world of classical music and how it’s not that serious.”

Uitendelik!@akaworldwide arrives and apologises for his late coming at the #AKAOrchestraEthekwini pic.twitter.com/AdhrFUB7AG — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) October 30, 2019

Asked what lessons they learned at the staging of the first concert that had helped them improve for the Durban concert, he said that the sound will be much better.

“It’s AKA and the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra playing together, so I want the orchestra to be heard clearly. We have hired a sound technician to just deal with the sound of the orchestra so it’s a well rounded show. We didn’t have that earlier this year and we realised how important it was.”

The decision to bring the concert to Durban is mainly because his biggest fan base, he says, is in Durban.

“My biggest sales come from Durban and for me it’s important to make sure that I reward my fans for their support."