Local rapper AKA has promised fans that he has made some improvements for AKA Orchestra eThekwini, taking place in Durban on Saturday, November 02.
In a press conference, AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, revealed that he won’t be wearing a suit at his show. At a similar show that took place at Pretoria’s Time Square venue, he looked the rapper chose to wear a suit to fit in with the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra and he admits that he regretted his decision.
“It’s too restricting and it’s hot,” he said, to laughter from the assembled guests. “I want to be relaxed and not too formal. I don’t want to create boundaries and make myself inaccessible. This is all about making sure that the audience is as relaxed as possible and has fun. It’s also about opening them up to the world of classical music and how it’s not that serious.”