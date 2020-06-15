Black Motion to celebrate 10 years in the music industry on Youth Day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

They are one of the most loved South African house music duos and this year, Black Motion celebrates 10 years in the industry. Founded in 2010, Black Motion consists of two talented musicians from Soshanguve, Pretoria: Thabo “Smol” Mabogwane (percussionist) and Robert “Murdah” Mohosana. To celebrate 10 years of Black Motion, the duo will be performing in a virtual concert on Telkom Plus on Youth Day.

They are currently one of SA’s hottest properties, with a minimum of 10 000 streams per track. They are an internationally-acclaimed duo that has been setting stages on fire since they came out.

“The youth of today must embrace the doors opened by the youth of 1976. We simply cannot wait for this concert! Black Motion is a force to be reckoned with. They are young and vibrant and they relate well with the youth. This virtual concert is likely going to be an amazing piece of production,” said Wanda Mkhize, Executive: Content & VS Gaming.

The duo is also celebrated the completion of their next album, which is set to drop soon. These are some of the videos they shared to show off their excitement.

Their performance will be 2 hours long and will start at 6pm.

Visit realblackmotion.com for more information.