Bonang wants to start a record label and SA musicians are here for it









Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram Never accuse Bonang Matheba of doing things in half measures. A few years ago, the TV personality and entrepreneur tweeted a picture of a vineyard and said she might buy it. Now, she's the proud owner of the House of BNG. So when she tweeted a few days ago that she's considering starting a record label, Twitter took notice. "....I wanna start a record label! Lol! My girls think I’m mad," she noted.

....I wanna start a record label! Lol! My girls think I’m mad. 🤣🤣🤣 — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) December 21, 2019

Most of the comments were quite encouraging, telling Queen B to go for it. Even some local artists added their opinions and said they would support such an endeavour.

I think it’s a good idea actually. Things just aren’t fair on the streets. Would be great to see more women at it actually. — #RapUp2019 (@Gigi_Lamayne) December 22, 2019





.. If you can believe it. Research it and have the right team for it.. Why not!! You done alot already, why not Queen B!! Do it — $IR $AKZA R.😎😎 (@Sakhiwo_Releni) December 21, 2019

With your ear for dope new talent, you can definitely pull it off.

Do it cc . you are not mad you are following your intuition. you are hard worker . you can hire people who will get that untapped gem of artists that needs exposure starting with my son who is at home now writing a lot of songs. rapping all day. — Sips (@Sips37694145) December 22, 2019





With local artists calling for more inclusivity in the music industry, maybe this is exactly what we need right now.

Meanwhile, Bonang has much to celebrate as 2019 draws to a close. Thanks to the success of House of BNG, she teased that the brand will expand in 2020.

.in 2019, I launched my new baby - the @houseofbng! A massive risk, that paid off! Couldn’t have done it without you.... 💪🏾🎉🙏🏽❤️ a toast to a new decade! May all your dreams come true! 💐💕 The brand expands in 2020!! Buckle up....👀💃🎉 pic.twitter.com/SLR0vlGFqG — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) December 23, 2019