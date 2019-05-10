Musician Buhle Mda. Photo: Supplied

Musician Buhlebendalo Mda is believed to have attacked her baby daddy at a social gathering in Honeydew this week.



According to Sowetan, the confrontation took place at her fellow "The Soil" bandmate’s Luphindo “Master P” Ngxanga’s home in the West Rand. The altercation allegedly took place on Sunday.





Mpho Kock, the aforementioned ex, was allegedly found by Mda who then began attacking him.





"She entered the house and went to the back. After a few minutes she came back and started attacking him. She attacked him physically and threw a glass on his head.”





"She kept asking him during the fight what he was doing at Phindo's place since he's her friend," another friend said.





The reason behind what caused the alleged fight is not clear.





The couple is who broke up in 2011, is believed to have met through Ngxanga. They have an eight-year-old daughter together.





Kock alleged opened a case of assault on Monday at Honeydew police station.





When the publication contacted her, Mda laughed and declined to comment.





"I can't confirm anything. You must confirm everything with him, I'm not saying anything," she tersely said.





Kock said: "It did happen, but I don't want to go into details. Physically I'm not well and emotionally I'm hurt deeply."





Police spokesperson Capt Balan Muthan confirmed the case and said no arrest had been made yet.





"The case is currently under investigation and an arrest will be made," he said.





IOL