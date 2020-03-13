Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Cape Town - This year's Cape Town International Jazz Festival has been postponed in light of growing concerns around the spread of coronavirus, event organisers espAfrika announced on Friday.

The jazz festival will be postponed for the foreseeable future as a public health precautionary measure.

The event was scheduled to take place on 27 and 28 March 2020 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

"The cancellation is in the best interest of the public and supports efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization," espAfrika said on Friday

“This has been a difficult decision and one we have not made lightly. As a flagship event for South Africa, with over 40 000 local and international attendees, we are committed to acting in the best interest of our loyal Festinos, performing artists, service providers, employees and the public at large,” said festival director Billy Domingo.