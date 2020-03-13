Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
Cape Town - This year's Cape Town International Jazz Festival has been postponed in light of growing concerns around the spread of coronavirus, event organisers espAfrika announced on Friday.
The jazz festival will be postponed for the foreseeable future as a public health precautionary measure.
"The cancellation is in the best interest of the public and supports efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization," espAfrika said on Friday
“This has been a difficult decision and one we have not made lightly. As a flagship event for South Africa, with over 40 000 local and international attendees, we are committed to acting in the best interest of our loyal Festinos, performing artists, service providers, employees and the public at large,” said festival director Billy Domingo.
“After 20 years of bringing some of the top local and international artists to the Mother City, we are deeply disappointed to cancel this year’s event at such late notice. However, protecting the health of the public is the most responsible course of action at this time. We apologise for any inconvenience and will assist our loyal Festinos to navigate the refund process in order to make it as seamless as possible.”
For queries on ticket refunds please consult the Frequently Asked Questions section at https://www.capetownjazzfest.com/ for more information.
For refunds on Hospitality Packages, contact the espAfrika hotline on 021 671 0506 or email [email protected] to be assisted by the team.