Cape Town - To celebrate the Cape Town International Jazz Festival's 21st anniversary, event organisers of Africa's Grandest Gathering have slashed ticket prices to make the festival even more accessible.
The 2020 edition takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from March 27 to 28.
Weekend passes cost just R999 - a saving of R291 compared to the 2019 prices - and R649 for a day pass - a saving of R201.
The CTIJF hospitality packages are also on sale, with two-day festival experiences starting from R2 999 (excluding VAT).
The star-studded festival will see some of the world’s most acclaimed musicians take to the stage to celebrate 21 years of Africa’s Grandest Gathering, including PJ Morton, Jacob Collier, Abdullah Ibrahim, Jonathan Butler – with special guest Candy Dulfer, Kwetu Trio (featuring Aaron Rimbui, Herbie Tsoaeli and Ayanda Sikade), Lira, Mandisi Dyantyis, MF Robots and Nduduzo Makhathini.